By Anna Ellis
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 11:24
Valencia's Tourist Board makes waves at London conference. Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.
The Community of Valencia’s Tourist Board recently participated in the MICE Tourism Conference at the Spanish Tourism Office in London.
The conference targeted operators specialised in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism from cities such as Manchester and Leeds.
This inaugural event, designed with a roadshow format, aimed to showcase the MICE tourism offerings from various Spanish autonomous communities to English operators.
The Community of Valencia presented the tourist offerings and updates on the destination to nearly forty specialised operators from the two British cities.
Manchester and Leeds, along with Birmingham and London, serve as major hubs for MICE tourism operators in the UK.
Given the nature of MICE tourism, which often involves groups from companies, organisations, and professional associations, specialised operators play a crucial role in organising such events.
The Valencian Community boasts excellent air connections with the UK, with over 20 British cities having direct routes to Valencian airports.
Additionally, factors such as the availability of facilities and accommodations, the favourable climate, gastronomic offerings, and complementary activities make the Community an attractive destination for British operators organising events, conferences, or incentives.
