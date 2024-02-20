By Anna Akopyan •
Women's Day in Benidorm, meeting 2024
Benidorm hosts an extensive programme to commemorate Women’s Day until March 12.
The Equality Department has created a programme of varied activities to celebrate this Women’s Day with sports and artistic activities.
March 1
XXIII Meeting of Women of the Marina Baixa. At Auditori de la Nucia. Monologues by women across Costa Blanca.
March 3
Concert by L´illa Musical Society of Benidorm
At six pm in Benidorm´s auditorium.
March 5
Painting exhibition in the Town Hall, starting at 11 am.
March 6
The “Valenta visits your school” campaign to encourage participation in football amongst girls.
Elvira Cambrils´ book presentation at six pm in the city´s library, followed by a poetry recital in the Assembly Hall.
March 7
Music and Science programme at seven pm in the Assembly Hall.
March 8
An outdoor painting exhibition and a trailer screening of a documentary about gender violence.
At 6.30 pm, More Light Testimonies of Women Victims of Gender Violence in the city´s library.
March 11
The play Let Us Take Away the Bailao at 7.30 pm in the Assembly Hall.
