By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 12:57

Women's Day in Benidorm, meeting 2024 Credit: Benidorm Council, X

Benidorm hosts an extensive programme to commemorate Women’s Day until March 12.

The Equality Department has created a programme of varied activities to celebrate this Women’s Day with sports and artistic activities.

March 1

XXIII Meeting of Women of the Marina Baixa. At Auditori de la Nucia. Monologues by women across Costa Blanca.

March 3

Concert by L´illa Musical Society of Benidorm

At six pm in Benidorm´s auditorium.

March 5

Painting exhibition in the Town Hall, starting at 11 am.

March 6

The “Valenta visits your school” campaign to encourage participation in football amongst girls.

Elvira Cambrils´ book presentation at six pm in the city´s library, followed by a poetry recital in the Assembly Hall.

March 7

Music and Science programme at seven pm in the Assembly Hall.

March 8

An outdoor painting exhibition and a trailer screening of a documentary about gender violence.

At 6.30 pm, More Light Testimonies of Women Victims of Gender Violence in the city´s library.

March 11

The play Let Us Take Away the Bailao at 7.30 pm in the Assembly Hall.