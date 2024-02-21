By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 14:50

Photo Alhaurin Rock 2023: Facebook / Alhaurin Town Hall

The Vites Association, in collaboration with the Council of El Portón, has launched the 2nd edition of the contest Alhaurín Rock 2024 Awards, with the aim of promoting new talent in the province of Malaga.

With this objective, Alhaurín Rock 2024, will feature a performance by the three finalist groups or bands. It will be held on Saturday June 8, on the stage of the Municipal Park Mirador de Bellavista where the group Malavé will also perform.

The contest with its rules and requirements has been presented by the councilman responsible for the area, Andres Garcia, and the president of Vites, Jose Carlos Garcia. The registration period to take part is open until March 14 and participants can download the registration form and the rules of the contest on the website https://www.vites.es/concurso-musica.

Participants must include a photo of the band or group and one or two URL links to a Youtube or Vimeo, where you can view and listen to the songs of the band or artist. They must contain original songs of the band or group and may or may not include a video clip.

The requirements to qualify for the contest are that at least one of the band’s members has Spanish nationality or residence; that at least one is registered in Malaga province; that they do not have a multinational recording contract in force before March 14, 2024; that they have a repertoire fully prepared to be performed live of not less than 40 minutes of which at least 20 must be original compositions.

Bigger prizes

The jury, composed of four people, will select the three finalists according to the criteria: interpretative quality, innovation, compositional creativity and projection.

For Andrés García this initiative was a success last year and that is why the prizes have increased: the first classified will receive €1,200 plus the recording of a song in the Impala Recording Studio, located in Mestanza. The second prize wins € 600 and the third €400.

The president of Vites, a group of volunteers who got together to promote and improve the quality of life of people in Alhaurin de la Torre, said that this contest aims to make Alhaurín de la Torre, “an engine of music in the province and a fundamental support for emerging groups”.