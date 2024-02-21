Almerian mother and daughter compete

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 17:21
Mother and daughter with their trainer
Credit: Alejandra Gálvez
There was a unique line up for the 1,500 metre race in the Spanish Athletics Championship held at the Expourense track in Galicia.
Coming from Almeria, and taking part in the semi-finals was Alejandra Gálvez, aged 46 who first started competing in 2002 although she then took a 20-year break and also in the same race was her 15-year-old daughter Daniela Sierra Gálvez who was the youngest competitor.
There was no quarter given and although nether qualified for the final, mother, Alejandra beat daughter Daniela although it was a relatively close run race.
This was the first time that a mother and daughter had competed in the Spanish Championship but by all accounts there were no hard feelings between the two and it is more than likely that they will compete together at some time in the future.
Although athletics is a very well conducted discipline, from time to time such unusual and even amusing events do occur.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
