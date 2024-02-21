Almerian mother and daughter compete

By John Smith • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 17:21

Mother and daughter with their trainer Credit: Alejandra Gálvez

There was a unique line up for the 1,500 metre race in the Spanish Athletics Championship held at the Expourense track in Galicia.

Mother beats daughter

Coming from Almeria, and taking part in the semi-finals was Alejandra Gálvez, aged 46 who first started competing in 2002 although she then took a 20-year break and also in the same race was her 15-year-old daughter Daniela Sierra Gálvez who was the youngest competitor.

There was no quarter given and although nether qualified for the final, mother, Alejandra beat daughter Daniela although it was a relatively close run race.

This was the first time that a mother and daughter had competed in the Spanish Championship but by all accounts there were no hard feelings between the two and it is more than likely that they will compete together at some time in the future.

Although athletics is a very well conducted discipline, from time to time such unusual and even amusing events do occur.