Asperger Syndrome often misunderstood

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 18:03
People from many disciplines took part in the Gala
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
A number of Almeria institutions came together to commemorate International Asperger Syndrome Day on February 18.
The annual Gala took place at the Teatro Apolo in Almeria City hosted by the Almería Asperger Association and this was the finishing touch to a week of activities aimed at making people aware of the effects of Asperger’s.
The phrase ‘Breaking invisible barriers’ was the watchword for all of the events which have also focused on the dangers of bullying, leading to potential suicide as well as the difficulties encountered by sufferers looking for work.
For those who have heard the name but don’t know the symptoms, it can briefly be explained that sufferers tend to have a hard time relating to others socially.
They usually stick to a very specific routine, have a narrow set of interests, and act in repetitive ways such as flapping their hands as well as often having high pitched voices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
