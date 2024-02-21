Asperger Syndrome often misunderstood

By John Smith • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 18:03

People from many disciplines took part in the Gala Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

A number of Almeria institutions came together to commemorate International Asperger Syndrome Day on February 18.

Action to explain Asperger’s

The annual Gala took place at the Teatro Apolo in Almeria City hosted by the Almería Asperger Association and this was the finishing touch to a week of activities aimed at making people aware of the effects of Asperger’s.

The phrase ‘Breaking invisible barriers’ was the watchword for all of the events which have also focused on the dangers of bullying, leading to potential suicide as well as the difficulties encountered by sufferers looking for work.

Some of the symptoms

For those who have heard the name but don’t know the symptoms, it can briefly be explained that sufferers tend to have a hard time relating to others socially.

They usually stick to a very specific routine, have a narrow set of interests, and act in repetitive ways such as flapping their hands as well as often having high pitched voices.