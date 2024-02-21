Benidorm´s benefits for entrepreneurs

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 13:55
Benidorm, view of the city
Credit: Agusti Amoros, Flickr
Benidorm City Council has approved subsidies to entrepreneurs worth €11,600, promoting new businesses.
13 entrepreneurial projects, registered throughout the year 2023, were benefited in amounts ranging between €800 and €1200.
The Councilor of Employment and Local Development, Monica Gomez, expressed that this municipal aid is the fourth part of the subsidies line which was launched last August by the City Council.
The businesses to receive this aid will cover different professional sectors, as Gomez stated: “The business fabric of Benidorm is alive and constantly evolving.”
All beneficiaries must be tax residents and have a working permit, having begun their businesses between October 2022 and September 30 2023.
Monica Gomez stated that the budget, as in the past, will be modulated to meet the greatest number of requests possible
The Councilor´s goal is to promote new businesses and support self-employed entrepreneurs, as Gomez explained, “to promote economic growth and job creation in our city.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.