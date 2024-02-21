Benidorm´s benefits for entrepreneurs

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 13:55

Benidorm, view of the city Credit: Agusti Amoros, Flickr

Benidorm City Council has approved subsidies to entrepreneurs worth €11,600, promoting new businesses.

13 entrepreneurial projects, registered throughout the year 2023, were benefited in amounts ranging between €800 and €1200.

The Councilor of Employment and Local Development, Monica Gomez, expressed that this municipal aid is the fourth part of the subsidies line which was launched last August by the City Council.

The businesses to receive this aid will cover different professional sectors, as Gomez stated: “The business fabric of Benidorm is alive and constantly evolving.”

All beneficiaries must be tax residents and have a working permit, having begun their businesses between October 2022 and September 30 2023.

Monica Gomez stated that the budget, as in the past, will be modulated to meet the greatest number of requests possible

The Councilor´s goal is to promote new businesses and support self-employed entrepreneurs, as Gomez explained, “to promote economic growth and job creation in our city.”