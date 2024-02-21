Bottomless brunch at La Sala – now available every day

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Ladies Bottomless Brunch
Indulge in the best Bottomless Brunch experience in Marbella as La Sala Puerto Banus extends its popular promotion to every day of the week.
Whether it’s a midweek treat or a weekend delight, you can now enjoy the fabulous two-course Bottomless Brunch Menu at La Sala from 10am to 2pm, every day. Revel in a delightful spread accompanied by free-flowing Bucks Fizz or Orange Juice for a duration of 2 hours, all for just €30 each.
Get started with freshly baked croissants and seasonal fresh fruit to share before tucking into the main event with a choice between La Sala’s fabulous Full English Breakfast, Smoked Salmon with Scrambled Eggs, Three Egg Omelette, American Pancakes, or a wholesome Full Vegan Breakfast.
Perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a birthday celebration, hen party, stag party, or a leisurely golfing trip. Make your brunch experience even more special with a Champagne upgrade available for an additional €17.
If you want to book Bottomless Brunch in Marbella, then make your reservation today at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.
