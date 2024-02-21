Delivery bike donated

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 9:54
Delivery rider gets donated bike
Photo: Facebook / Marbella Se Queja / Flickr CC / Angel Ganev
Two young brothers have given their bike to a delivery rider in Marbella so he can continue working after his was stolen. The young man reported on social networks that his bicycle had been stolen, so he could not exercise his job as a deliveryman.
Jeison is a 22-year-old young man who arrived from Venezuela almost two years ago and lives in Marbella. When he arrived in Spain, he bought a bicycle and started using it to work as a delivery boy but, when had his bicycle stolen while he was working, picking up an order, he not only lost his bike, but also his job because he couldn’t continue to work. For this reason, he posted a message on social media to try to get it back.
The mother of brothers aged 8 and 11, saw the post on Marbella Se Queja and said aloud, “they’ve hurt him by taking away how he earns his living”, to which her youngest son replied, “Give him mine, mummy”.
His bike was too small for Jeison, so they decided to give him his older brother’s bike. They called the young man on the phone and met to handover the bike and now, Jeison is back at work in Marbella thanks to the noble action of these two boys.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.