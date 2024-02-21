Delivery bike donated

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 9:54

Delivery rider gets donated bike Photo: Facebook / Marbella Se Queja / Flickr CC / Angel Ganev

Two young brothers have given their bike to a delivery rider in Marbella so he can continue working after his was stolen. The young man reported on social networks that his bicycle had been stolen, so he could not exercise his job as a deliveryman.

Jeison is a 22-year-old young man who arrived from Venezuela almost two years ago and lives in Marbella. When he arrived in Spain, he bought a bicycle and started using it to work as a delivery boy but, when had his bicycle stolen while he was working, picking up an order, he not only lost his bike, but also his job because he couldn’t continue to work. For this reason, he posted a message on social media to try to get it back.

The mother of brothers aged 8 and 11, saw the post on Marbella Se Queja and said aloud, “they’ve hurt him by taking away how he earns his living”, to which her youngest son replied, “Give him mine, mummy”.

His bike was too small for Jeison, so they decided to give him his older brother’s bike. They called the young man on the phone and met to handover the bike and now, Jeison is back at work in Marbella thanks to the noble action of these two boys.