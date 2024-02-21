By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:00

Grazing green solutions: 100 goats transform Rojales Botanical Park. Image: Linas T / Shutterstock.com.

A group of 100 goats have been grazing inside the Rojales Botanical Park for a few days.

The park is huge, covering 400,000 square metres and enclosed by a fence made of 12,000 wooden posts, stretching 2.5 kilometres.

Originally, the park was meant to be both a botanical garden and a flood prevention area, with a pond to manage rainwater.

However, it hasn’t been developed much since it was built, except for the fence, which was quite expensive to construct.

Antonio Pérez, the mayor of Rojales says that the shepherd got permission to let the goats graze in the park, and they’re considering letting more shepherds do the same.

The mayor believes it’s a good idea because it helps control weeds and is eco-friendly.

He also points out that having the goats around saves money because they do the job of clearing the land without needing expensive equipment or labour.

“The goats are doing well, they’re quiet, they don’t cause any trouble, and we save money by not using other methods to control the overgrown grass and weeds,” he says.