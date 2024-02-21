Help Age Concern Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Give, Care, Donate Today Image: Shutterstock/ Black Salmon

AGE CONCERN COST CALIDA is reaching out to the community for support as they seek donations for their Vintage Shop fundraiser. The organisation is in need of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, homeware, linen, bric-a-brac, electrical, and small furniture items. Unfortunately, book donations cannot be accepted at this time.

Support the Community: Donate Clothing, Homeware, and More

All donated items will be sold at the Vintage Shop, open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, with the proceeds going towards supporting Age Concern Costa Calida‘s initiatives.

If you have items to contribute or would like to make a donation, contact them via Facebook or through text/WhatsApp at 634 344 589. Alternatively, donations can be dropped off directly at the Vintage Shop at the Social Centre on 2B Avenida De Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector during its operating hours from Monday to Friday. Your contributions will make a meaningful impact in supporting the elderly community served by Age Concern Costa Calida.

