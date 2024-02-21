Historic parade in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 13:16
Photo: Facebook / Manzanares Estepona 1831
The seventh edition of the Historical Recreation and Romantic-Liberal period parade ‘Homage to Salvador Manzanares and Pedro Manrique’, will take place on Saturday March 2, through the streets of the historic centre of Estepona. Some 200 people will participate dressed in the costumes of 1831.
The parade will take place between 11am and 2.30pm, stopping at 11.30am at the monument to Salvador Manzanares in Calle Villa. At midday, the route takes the parade to Plaza del Reloj and at 12.45 to Plaza de las Flores.
The cultural association ‘Manzanares Estepona 1831’ works to preserve the cultural heritage of Estepona, particularly the Spanish hero, politician and military leader, Salvador Manzanares, killed and buried in Estepona in the chaotic period following the Napoleonic wars.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
