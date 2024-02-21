Iconic film music

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 9:01

The Royal Film Concert Orchestra. Credit: auditoriumpalma.com

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique musical journey that celebrates the genius of cinema’s most revered composers.

Step into a world where music weaves the stories of cinema’s greatest tales. On Saturday, March 2, 2024, the Auditorium in Palma de Mallorca opens its doors for a once-in-a-lifetime concert: ‘The Music of Morricone, Zimmer, Williams & Hisaishi.’

This electrifying evening will showcase the best soundtracks from four maestros of film composition: Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Joe Hisaishi, and performed by the Royal Film Concert Orchestra.

John Williams

American composer, John Williams’ career spans an unbelievable 70 years with some of the world’s most iconic film soundtracks and a staggering 54 Academy Award nominations.

Known for his close association with Steven Spielberg. Some of his film soundtracks include Fiddler On The Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., Schindler’s List, Superman, and Jurassic Park.

Other memorable scores include the Indiana Jones films, the first two Home Alone films, and the first three Harry Potter movies.

Ennio Morricone

Italian, Ennio Morricone, whose musical contributions include more than 70 award-winning films, became famous for his work that accompanied the films of Sergio Leone.

He composed the ground-breaking soundtracks to the 60s spaghetti westerns such as A Fistful Of Dollars: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly and Once Upon A Time In The West. His other films also include: Cinema Paradiso, The Mission, Once Upon A Time In America and even the more recent Quentin Tarantino‘s 2015 western homage, The Hateful Eight.

Together with works from the Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi and German, Hans Zimmer’s whose scores include The Lion King, Gladiator, and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, it promises to be a memorable evening.

Immerse yourself in the iconic scores that have defined some of the most memorable moments in movie history. With ticket prices starting at €48, choose your vantage point from the seats of the theatre or indulge in the premium experience with a €68 Seat.