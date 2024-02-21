By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 12:04

Photo: Facebook / Ana Villalobos

There’s a new exhibition of paintings by the artist Ana Villalobos in room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, located in Estepona’s Plaza de las Flores, can be visited free of charge until March 6.

The pictorial exhibition, which consists of 15 works all inspired by nature, is open Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

Ana Villalobos was born in Barcelona, and discovered, at an early age, a passion for art and, specifically, for painting. Although she had no academic training she always felt the need to express herself through art.

When she was still very young, she moved to Estepona with her family for work reasons, where she has lived for more than 30 years. During that time she combined painting with part-time education and her work and family life. But it has been a few years since she found the time to devote herself to full time painting.

Throughout her life she has worked with different painting techniques, but it is oil at the beginning and acrylic at present, the techniques with which she feels most comfortable.

The artist also finds in the female portrait a source of inspiration, which she reflects in most of her works. She also works on recycled surfaces, such as cardboard, wood, cork or feather cardboard, which she mixes with other arts such as decoupage or collage.