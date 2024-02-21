Internet training for rural residents

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:35
IT training classes
Credit: Council of Spain
Spain grants €21 million to internet training of rural residents across the country.
The Spanish Government is allocating millions in subsidies to integrate the technology into the lives of farmers and other residents of rural towns.
The Reto Rural Digital has organised a technology training programme, aimed at residents of small towns with a population of less than 5.000 people.
The training includes a minimum of 7.5 hours of training and digital consulting, in which farmers are taught basic skills in navigation, information discovery, data management and digital content tracking.
The digitisation of neglected rural regions of Spain has been a key priority in the government´s management of depopulation.
The top three aims of the Spanish National Digital Agenda include the policies of broadening the infrastructure, public services and rural digital innovation skills.
In 2019, a similar and effective campaign was carried out, providing support of €5-6 million to boost the digital transformation of rural areas, including technical training for the residents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.