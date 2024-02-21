Internet training for rural residents

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:35

IT training classes Credit: Council of Spain

Spain grants €21 million to internet training of rural residents across the country.

The Spanish Government is allocating millions in subsidies to integrate the technology into the lives of farmers and other residents of rural towns.

The Reto Rural Digital has organised a technology training programme, aimed at residents of small towns with a population of less than 5.000 people.

The training includes a minimum of 7.5 hours of training and digital consulting, in which farmers are taught basic skills in navigation, information discovery, data management and digital content tracking.

The digitisation of neglected rural regions of Spain has been a key priority in the government´s management of depopulation.

The top three aims of the Spanish National Digital Agenda include the policies of broadening the infrastructure, public services and rural digital innovation skills.

In 2019, a similar and effective campaign was carried out, providing support of €5-6 million to boost the digital transformation of rural areas, including technical training for the residents.