Los Cazadores de Corvera claims top culinary award

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 18:17

Culinary Triumph in Corvera. Image: Los Cazadores de Corvera

IN a star-studded event, the owner and staff of Los Cazadores de Corvera restaurant in Corvera received the prestigious Mursiya Mezze Award, bestowed by the Club Murcia Gourmet, for being the standout establishment of 2023. The restaurant not only clinched the coveted title but also set a record-breaking score among club members since its opening in 2006.

Impact Beyond Taste: Mursiya Mezze Award Boosts Corvera’s Tourism and Business

The awarding of the Mursiya Mezze Award to Los Cazadores restaurant not only brings prestige to the establishment but also shines a spotlight on the culinary scene in Corvera potentially attracting more visitors and patrons. This recognition may contribute to an increase in tourism and business for the area, as food enthusiasts and tourists, in general, are drawn to experience the acclaimed dining destination.

A Night of Celebration for Los Cazadores de Corvera

Among the distinguished guests were Juan María Vázquez, the Environment Minister; Patricio Sánchez, the Director-General of Tourism Competitiveness and Quality; Murcia’s 2nd Deputy Mayor, José Guillén, and Councillor Miguel Ángel Noguera.

