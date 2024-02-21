Magical MABS evening for a noble cause

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 15:30
Magic & Music: MABS Fundraiser
Image: Shutterstock/ FOTOKITA
MABS San Javier Cancer Support Foundation extends a helping hand to cancer patients in the region, providing essential support services. The organisation offers counselling, translators, equipment, drivers, and complementary therapy to enhance the well-being of those facing the challenges of cancer.
In a bid to raise funds for their noble cause, MABS San Javier presents a delightful evening on April 20 at Marios in Sucina. The event promises a magical touch with magician Graeme Mykal, followed by live music with Sean Holsgrove and Tapas. Tickets are priced at €15 and can be obtained from MABS San Javier or by contacting Maxine on WhatsApp at 633467108.
For those seeking more than just entertainment, MABS San Javier invites you to explore their furniture sale at their store—an opportunity to support a worthy cause while finding treasures for your home. Join the fun-filled night and contribute to the meaningful work of MABS San Javier in assisting cancer patients in the community.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
