Murcia’s solar revolution: Powering a greener future

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 10:32
Harvesting sunshine Murcia’s Photovoltaic plants
Image: Shutterstock/ Juan Manuel Aparicio Diez
THE Region of Murcia is at the forefront of a national trend, successfully implementing small and medium photovoltaic plants, facilities designed to convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic cells, commonly known as solar cells, funded through social participation. With 8 out of the 50 such plants in Spain, over 900 families in Murcia are actively involved in these eco-friendly projects.
Juan María Vázquez, the Minister of Environment, highlighted the positive impact of this model, enabling citizens to financially contribute to and manage photovoltaic plants, making renewable energy accessible to all. These plants not only diversify the region’s energy sources but also reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and create local employment.
Vázquez emphasised the potential of investing in small photovoltaic businesses to stimulate the local economy, attract investments, and empower citizens and businesses to consume and sell excess energy. The Region currently generates 1,750 MW of clean energy, constituting 33 per cent of the total production, with an additional 4,300 MW in the pipeline. The latest 2.1 MW photovoltaic facility, funded by 100 Murcian families and businesses, contributes to this sustainable energy initiative.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.