Murcia’s solar revolution: Powering a greener future

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 10:32

Harvesting sunshine Murcia’s Photovoltaic plants Image: Shutterstock/ Juan Manuel Aparicio Diez

THE Region of Murcia is at the forefront of a national trend, successfully implementing small and medium photovoltaic plants, facilities designed to convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic cells, commonly known as solar cells, funded through social participation. With 8 out of the 50 such plants in Spain, over 900 families in Murcia are actively involved in these eco-friendly projects.

Minister Vázquez: Paving the Way for Sustainable Energy

Juan María Vázquez, the Minister of Environment, highlighted the positive impact of this model, enabling citizens to financially contribute to and manage photovoltaic plants, making renewable energy accessible to all. These plants not only diversify the region’s energy sources but also reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and create local employment.

Local Impact: Green Jobs and Reduced Emissions in Murcia

Vázquez emphasised the potential of investing in small photovoltaic businesses to stimulate the local economy, attract investments, and empower citizens and businesses to consume and sell excess energy. The Region currently generates 1,750 MW of clean energy, constituting 33 per cent of the total production, with an additional 4,300 MW in the pipeline. The latest 2.1 MW photovoltaic facility, funded by 100 Murcian families and businesses, contributes to this sustainable energy initiative.

For more Costa Calida news click here