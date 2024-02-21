By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 15:43

International Women's Day activities Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos has scheduled more than 20 activities to celebrate International Women’s Day. A concert, exhibitions, a series of workshops and sports activities, are among the proposals and, on Friday March 8, a march will be held under the slogan, ‘Never invisible, always invincible’.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, together with the Councillor for Equality and the Women’s Centre, Francisco García Macías, and the president of the DIMEE Association, Luisa Giráldez, presented the programme planned for the month of March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“A complete, cross-cutting programming, which starts from a slogan that is an absolute declaration of intent: never invisible, always invincible. This programme is full of activities that cover areas ranging from culture, sports, citizen participation, awareness, education and welfare”, said the mayor.

The main event will take place on Friday March 8 with a march that will start at midday from the Town Hall to the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Center, where a series of awards will be presented to several women in the field of communication. During the event there will be performances by students of the School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) and the Dance Centre of Torremolinos.

Promoting gender equality

From March 5 to 29, the campaign ‘Alone we are invisible, together we are invincible’, promoted by the DIMEE Association, will take place in the bus shelters of the municipality. DIMEE was born from a group of businesswomen and entrepreneurs who shared the same concerns, values and purposes with a clear purpose of promoting gender equality.

On Saturday March 16 at 8pm in the cafeteria of the Cultural Center Pablo Ruiz Picasso a concert by the group Rockin’ Ladies will take place and from March 16 to 29, the same venue will host a photographic exhibition of this group.

DIMEE has organised a series of training workshops to be held at the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos, every Thursday at 6.30pm and female empowerment sessions are scheduled at the Casa de los Navajas at 5pm. All the activities are free of charge.

The president of DIMEE said, “one more year we are supporting women in general, and the women of Torremolinos in particular. I hope that on March 8 there will be many who join the march”.