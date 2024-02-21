New Bicipalma station energizes Son Sardina

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 10:25

Photo: New Bicipalma station Credit: palma.es

Healthy and environmentally friendly transport received a boost in Mallorca as authorities expanded the successful Bicipalma network even further.

On February 20, 2024, Palma saw the inauguration of a pivotal new Bicipalma station in the Son Sardina neighbourhood by Deputy Mayor of Mobility Toni Deudero and key city officials including the manager of the Municipal Society of Parking and Projects, Lydia Perez; the general director of Mobility, Antonio Roman; the coordinator of North District, Toni Server, and the General Director of Districts, Jose Luis Iglesias.

This station, the latest addition to Palma’s bike-sharing network, not only integrates Son Sardina into the urban mobility map but also connects it seamlessly with the rest of the city.

Strategically positioned, station number 85 marks the successful completion of phase 2 of the Bicipalma expansion, which has seen the addition of nine new stations over recent months.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance the city’s sustainable transport options, with SMAP planning to invest €800,000 in 16 new stations and over 150 electric bikes, boosting the electric fleet to 38 per cent.

Funded by the European Union’s Next Generation funds, the Bicipalma project, awarded to NextBike for €2,991,220, underscores Palma’s commitment to transforming its mobility landscape. This initiative not only aims to provide residents with greener transport options but also to make Palma a model city for sustainable mobility in the Mediterranean.

The expansion represents a significant turning point in the management of the service, moving towards a more sustainable and interconnected urban transport system.

With the addition of electric bikes, Bicipalma is set to cater to an ever-growing demand for eco-friendly travel options, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can explore Palma in an environmentally conscious manner.

This step forward in Palma’s cycling infrastructure is a testament to the city’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its inhabitants and promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.