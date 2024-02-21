News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 16:30

Image: Shutterstock/Elen Nika

Outlet Fair

DON’T miss out on the Feria Outlet Murcia, taking place at IFEPA in Torre Pacheco from March 15 to 17. Explore a wide range of discounted items, including women’s and men’s clothes, children’s clothes, shoes, homeware, and more, with discounts of up to 80 per cent on designer goods.

Easter Exhibit

SANCHEZ Lozano’s exquisite sculptures headline the Semana Santa Exhibition (Holy Week) at the Baron de Benifayó Museum in San Pedro del Pinatar until March 16. Explore the neo-baroque masterpieces of this 20th-century Spanish sculptor, unravelling the essence of the town through his art.

Noah’s Arc

SUPPORT Noah’s Arc Charity Shop at the Centro Commercial at Camposol at Sector B. Shop till you drop at their sale which is still on, €1 for shoes, boots, and clothes, all for a good cause.

Night Train

ENJOY the enchanting Night Safari Street Art Tour in Los Alcázares. Led by one of the artists this captivating experience, presented by Los Alcazares Tourism and the Town Hall takes you on a tour of the town’s vibrant art scene. Contact ReservasLosAlcazares@DestinosDeSol.es for more info.

Pinocho

THE Teatro Colegio Salesianos San Juan Bosco Theatre in Cartagena is hosting the popular play ‘Pinocho’ on March 23. For more information about the schedule and ticket prices see entradas360.com.

Circus Theatre

CIRCO DEL LAS ESTRELLAS (Circus of the Stars) will be at the Nuevo Teatro Circo on March 2 in Cartagena. The show which is a mix of theatre, circus, and cabaret will have two shows, one at 6.30 pm and another at 9 pm.

