‘Orphan chips’ add up

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 10:12

Casino Marbella donates record amount Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Casino Marbella has accumulated the highest collection of ‘Orphan Chips’ in its 45 years of social contribution. ‘Orphan chips’ are the gambling chips that customers leave behind, forget or lose in the casino and never claim.

The remarkable sum of €12,308 raised in 2023 will go to the Mayor’s office of Marbella. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of the Casino highlighting the importance and effectiveness of this valuable initiative.

The hand-over ceremony, which took place on Monday February 19, inside the Casino, was presided over by the Councillor for Social Rights, Equality and Diversity, Isabel Cintado. A discreet event in which Javier Burgués, Manager of Casino Marbella, presented the large cheque to the councillor who said, “This initiative that Casino Marbella has with the most disadvantaged helps us with various programmes that we have in place”.

“The ‘Orphan Chips’ represent much more than just forgotten gaming chips; they are a tangible symbol of social commitment. With the delivery of the money raised to the Marbella Town Hall, projects that directly address the needs of the most vulnerable citizens will receive much needed funds”, she added.

Casino Marbella takes its responsibility towards social and human development in Marbella very seriously and works in collaboration with local authorities and relevant organisations in order to contribute to the progress and well-being of those most in need. To date, Casino Marbella has donated more than €260,000 to the mayor’s office.