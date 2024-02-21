By Anna Ellis •
Despite being closed for almost a year, Restaurante Paco Gandía in Pinoso continues to receive recognition and awards for its culinary excellence.
In particular, the restaurant is known for its renowned rice dishes, making it a standout establishment in Spain.
One dish, in particular, the exquisite rice with rabbit and snails, prepared with Monastrell grape shoots, has made a lasting impression on diners’ palates.
This time, the recognition comes at the regional level through the annual awards presented by the Academy of Gastronomy of the Valencian Community (AGCV).
Paco Gandía and Josefa Navarro were honoured with the award for their gastronomic career, spanning over 30 years, during which they have excelled in preparing rabbit rice and snails with vine shoots.
The award was presented by renowned chefs Susi Díaz and Paco Torreblanca.
The Mayor of Pinoso, Lázaro Azorín, expressed delight at this recognition, praising Paco and Josefa for their culinary expertise and their role as ambassadors for the municipality’s traditional cuisine.
The legendary Paco Gandía Restaurant has earned acclaim beyond local borders, attracting praise from notable chefs such as Ferran Adrià, who hailed the rice dishes as the best in the world, and Joel Robouchon, who declared the rice as unbeatable.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
