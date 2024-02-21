Rat infestation at Garrucha school

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 16:04
The school playground with trees in the background
Credit: CEIP Ex Mari Orta Facebook
Having followed a programme of not pruning trees in the grounds of the Ex Mari Orta school, the Garrucha Council has now discovered that there are rats nesting.
Due to this, drastic action is being taken to cut down the trees but parents and residents have taken to social media to complain about the decision.
Firstly they complain that this would not have happened if the gardens department had looked after the trees properly.
Secondly, they fear that by cutting down the trees the council will be removing much needed shade which is particularly important in the summer months when the sun is so much stronger.
Thirdly, with a break due to Andalucia Day just a few days away, they argue that it might be more appropriate to use traps or even poison the rats whilst the school is closed for a few days.
It is also noted that the council is renovating and painting urban furniture in public areas in anticipation of the tourist season but nothing seems to be done to create shade for the children.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
