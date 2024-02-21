Rat infestation at Garrucha school

By John Smith • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 16:04

The school playground with trees in the background Credit: CEIP Ex Mari Orta Facebook

Having followed a programme of not pruning trees in the grounds of the Ex Mari Orta school, the Garrucha Council has now discovered that there are rats nesting.

Parents are not happy

Due to this, drastic action is being taken to cut down the trees but parents and residents have taken to social media to complain about the decision.

Firstly they complain that this would not have happened if the gardens department had looked after the trees properly.

Secondly, they fear that by cutting down the trees the council will be removing much needed shade which is particularly important in the summer months when the sun is so much stronger.

Thirdly, with a break due to Andalucia Day just a few days away, they argue that it might be more appropriate to use traps or even poison the rats whilst the school is closed for a few days.

Children need shade

It is also noted that the council is renovating and painting urban furniture in public areas in anticipation of the tourist season but nothing seems to be done to create shade for the children.