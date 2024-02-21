Refining the Food Chain Law

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 12:32
President, Pedro Sanchez
Credit: Finnish Government, Flickr
Spain´s President, Pedro Sanchez has announced the development of the Food Chain Law.
During the meeting of the Lower House of Parliament, Sanchez responded to Deputy Teresa Jorda, emphasising the government´s “firm preparation and dialogue,” with the farming sector, and the future work to ensure that the “fair demands,” of the citizens are met.
Sanchez proclaimed his “total empathy” with the livestock farmers and announced that the Food Chain Law, approved in the last legislature, will be developed for improvement.
The Food Chain Law bases on improving the functioning of the food supply chain, introducing rules which broaden the scope and production of food supply.
The law also made the cost of production of fresh processed food included in the contracts, ensuring that the final purchase price would guarantee fair prices for farmers.
The President has claimed this law to be “transformative” to the agro-industrial sector, as it, “brings justice and transparency to the entire food value chain,” and now aims to develop it further.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.