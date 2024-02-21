Refining the Food Chain Law

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 12:32

President, Pedro Sanchez Credit: Finnish Government, Flickr

Spain´s President, Pedro Sanchez has announced the development of the Food Chain Law.

During the meeting of the Lower House of Parliament, Sanchez responded to Deputy Teresa Jorda, emphasising the government´s “firm preparation and dialogue,” with the farming sector, and the future work to ensure that the “fair demands,” of the citizens are met.

Sanchez proclaimed his “total empathy” with the livestock farmers and announced that the Food Chain Law, approved in the last legislature, will be developed for improvement.

The Food Chain Law bases on improving the functioning of the food supply chain, introducing rules which broaden the scope and production of food supply.

The law also made the cost of production of fresh processed food included in the contracts, ensuring that the final purchase price would guarantee fair prices for farmers.

The President has claimed this law to be “transformative” to the agro-industrial sector, as it, “brings justice and transparency to the entire food value chain,” and now aims to develop it further.