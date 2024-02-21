San Pedro del Pinatar funds local charities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Town Funds Health Initiatives Image: sanpedrodelpinatar.es

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR’s Town Council, led by Mayor Ángela Gaona and Councillor María José Escudero, has allocated €29,700 to support vital charities and associations. Seven local associations were awarded subsidies in fields such as health, disability care, and assistance to patients and families dealing with different health challenges.

Empowering Local Initiatives

The grants, initiated in 2016 by the Department of Citizen Participation, aim to bolster the efforts of local associations in the social and health sectors. Mayor Gaona praised the associations for the importance of their work in aiding individuals during challenging times.

Health and Social Support: San Pedro’s Commitment

This year’s allocations include €4,075 each for AFA Levante, ASENFIFA, AECC, ALCER SURESTE, AIDEMAR, Red Cross Mar Menor Norte, and AFEMAR. Projects range from improved interventions for neurodegenerative diseases to support for cancer patients in vulnerable situations and initiatives promoting healthy habits.

The Town Council affirms its commitment to sustaining this funding recognising the positive impact of these subsidies on the well-being of residents in San Pedro del Pinatar and its surroundings.

For more Costa Calida news click here