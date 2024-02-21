Singing for Aspandem

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:40

Photo: Facebook / Luis Quintana

Get ready for a unique evening on Saturday March 16 at 7pm at El Trapiche Cultural Centre in San Pedro Alcantara.

The 20th Meeting of Singer-Songwriters will bring a night full of emotions and memorable moments, all in support of Aspandem, the association in favour of people with disabilities on the Costa del Sol.

It will be an opportunity to enjoy good music and let yourselves be carried away by the talent of great artists such as Luis Quintana, Jesus Garriga, Jose Antonio Delgado and Miguel Perez, who will captivate the audience with their art and passion.

The artists are ready to offer a unique show, with their instruments and their enigmatic voices to start an emotional journey that will awaken senses and immerse everyone in an ocean of sensations. This is not just a concert, but an experience that invites the audience to connect with music in a unique and profound way. And the best thing is, it’s all in aid of a great cause.

Reserve your place and experience a memorable evening, call Aspandem on 952 787 650, tickets are €15.