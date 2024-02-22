Alzheimer´s Association Charity Concert

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 6:57
Auditorium of Teulada Moraira
Credit: Auditori Teulada Moraira, Facebook
On March 2, a charity concert in aid of the Alzheimer’s Association will be held at the Auditorium Teulada Moraira.
The Concert consists of performances by two bands from La Safor, Marinaboleros and La Tardor, who will brighten the night with traditional bolero music.
Supporting the Alzheimer´s Association of Teulada, the funds received will be put towards purchasing vehicles to transport local patients to the Day Centre.
Teulada´s Alzheimer Centre includes 20 patients at the moment and a large list of patients yet to be accepted.
With such a vast of people in need of aid, every contribution is guaranteed to have a positive impact on the everyday lives of the patients.
The Association regularly organises charity events and welcomes new members, empowering the local community with special events which make life more vibrant and enjoyable.
The concert will begin at seven pm.
The tickets are available for €12 at the Auditorium or online.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
