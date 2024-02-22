An end to motorway tolls on Costa del Sol?

By Kevin Fraser Park •
All the political parties in Andalucia have come together to promote the coastal train and, in a parallel demand, they are pushing for a temporary suspension of tolls on the AP-7.
Malaga Provincial Council has requested that, “the Government temporarily suspend the toll on the Costa del Sol motorway until the coastal train reaches Marbella and Estepona”.
The association of municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol (the Mancomunidad) had already urged the government to suspend the toll of the AP-7 motorway in order to ease congestion on the coastal road and help access to the airport.
For the regional leaders, the population growth of this part of Andalucia and the growing needs generated by Malaga airport and the port of Algeciras contrast with the lack of investment in major infrastructure, while the tolls on the sections of the AP-7 between San Roque and Fuengirola continue to increase.
The mayors of the large municipalities of Malaga province have also joined forces against the toll on the AP-7 freeway. The Mayors of Fuengirola, Mijas and Estepona, have reiterated the need to allow the transit of vehicles along the main artery of the Costa del Sol toll-free.
The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, said: “The Costa del Sol has become one of the most thriving and dynamic places from an economic point of view, but we do not have infrastructure commensurate with the number of inhabitants who reside here”. In addition, she said that without the train reaching beyond Fuengirola, towards the westernmost end of the coast of Malaga, “the A-7 highway will collapse if nothing is done”.
