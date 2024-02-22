Andalucian bullseye

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Estepona is hosting the FAD Andalucian Federation of Darts which will hold the Andalucian Championship of Steel Darts 2024 from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3, at the Hotel Ona Valle Romano Golf Estepona.
The matches will start on Friday March 1, at 6pm, with the blind pairs tournament, and at 7pm the selection tournament will begin. On Saturday March 2, the games will start at 6pm with the teams, and at 7pm with the individual rounds. Finally, on Sunday March 3, at 9am, the pairs will play, and at midday, the Junior and Baby categories.
The awards ceremony will take place between 1pm and 3pm, once the couples championship is over. The event is organised by the Andalucian Federation of Darts with the collaboration of the Town Council of Estepona.
