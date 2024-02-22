Celebrate Women´s Day with a live comedy

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 15:16

Demasiao pa´l body comedy play Credit: l´Alfas del Pi Council

On March 9, the comedy play Demasiao pa´l body will premiere in L´Alfas del Pi´s House of Culture.

Taking place on Saturday at 8 pm, the performers will up the L´Alfas stage with witty humour and overflowing joy of life, to celebrate International Women´s Day.

Starred by the Spanish actresses, Pilu Fontan and Amparo Oltra, the play presents amusing scenes and monologues which deal with universal themes, including family traditions, marriage, raising children and overloaded grandparents.

The story follows the daily lives of two women, something of opposites, but both march through life with humour.

The modern mother, played by Pilu Fontant, approaches every situation with humour, no matter how hard that may be.

Amparo Oltra´s character is a woman with a distinctive attitude, who seeks money, love and personal wellness. She, likewise, uses humour as a coping mechanism and invites the audience to adopt the same strategies to deal with everyday struggles.

The show was developed by the Alfas del Pi City Council in collaboration with the Department of Equality, promoting the relevant themes of gender and traditions in the local community, in a highly entertaining format.

“This is a free feature. People who are interested in attending the comedy can pick up invitations at the municipal offices of Equality and Culture”, said the Council for Equality, Laura Sevilla, inviting the visitors.

With distinctive and down-to-earth characters that everyone can relate to, the comedy makes the audience consider a new, light approach to the subjects of gender roles, responsibilities and social support.