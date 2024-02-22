By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 16:31
Decathlon´s test days in La Nucia
Credit: La Nucia Council
In February, the leading French brand, Decathlon, selected La Nucia´s bike park for reformational test days.
Decathlon´s new Rockrider 940S bike started its engine in the bike park of La Nucia, with international sportspeople and press gathering to witness the brand´s latest product.
The bike tested is the first-ever model of Decathlon´s high-end mountain bike, driven by bikers including the Frenchman, Maxim Marotte and the American, Savilia Blunk: competitors of the World Cup.
For three days, journalists from across the globe reviewed the new Rockrider 940S, leaving a mark in La Nucia´s sports history.
The town is one the most popular sports locations in Spain, as its trails, orography and weather conditions make utilities like the town´s bike park, the top chosen location for renowned sportspeople.
La Nucia has been not only expanding its sports facilities but also developing Spain´s relationship with other countries, now becoming a universal benchmark for mountain biking.
