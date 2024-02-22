DGT penalties for misusing vehicle indicators

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 14:43
Image of a vehicle indicator.
Credit: LastMan21/Shutterstock.com
The correct use of vehicle indicators in Spain is a hot topic among British expatriates, often prompting numerous comments. But many have wondered what, if any, are the DGT fines for misusing turn signals.
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) insists on the judicious use of turn signals to enhance road safety and imposes fines for non-compliance.
In its commitment to road safety, the DGT has set fines reaching up to €200 for drivers failing to use their turn signals where required. Additionally, if turn signals are not activated at the right time, the penalty may be as high as €80.
Paying the fine within 20 days of notification can halve the amount due. These measures highlight the DGT’s aim to curb accidents and promote orderly traffic flow.
Indicators, serve as a critical communication tool among drivers and pedestrians, signalling intentions to change lanes, turn, overtake, merge, stop, or park.
Avoiding fines for incorrect signal use starts with a thorough understanding of traffic laws, particularly at complex junctions like roundabouts where misuse is common in Spain.
Habitually using indicators for every manoeuvre, regardless of the presence of other vehicles or pedestrians, ensures clear intent and integrates signal use into driving habits, safeguarding against penalties.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
