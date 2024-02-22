DGT penalties for misusing vehicle indicators

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 14:43

Image of a vehicle indicator. Credit: LastMan21/Shutterstock.com

The correct use of vehicle indicators in Spain is a hot topic among British expatriates, often prompting numerous comments. But many have wondered what, if any, are the DGT fines for misusing turn signals.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) insists on the judicious use of turn signals to enhance road safety and imposes fines for non-compliance.

Penalties for neglecting indicators

In its commitment to road safety, the DGT has set fines reaching up to €200 for drivers failing to use their turn signals where required. Additionally, if turn signals are not activated at the right time, the penalty may be as high as €80.

Paying the fine within 20 days of notification can halve the amount due. These measures highlight the DGT’s aim to curb accidents and promote orderly traffic flow.

The DGT’s guidelines

Indicators, serve as a critical communication tool among drivers and pedestrians, signalling intentions to change lanes, turn, overtake, merge, stop, or park.

In turns and changes of direction: It is mandatory to signal with the indicator before making any turn or change of direction on the road.

When changing lanes: Before changing lanes, for example when we are on highways, the driver must signal sufficiently in advance to alert nearby vehicles.

During overtaking: When overtaking another vehicle, it is essential to indicate the manoeuvre with the corresponding turn signal before leaving the lane we are occupying.

When entering traffic: Whether we are leaving a parking lot or joining a road from an access, the turn signals must be used to inform other drivers of the manoeuvre.

At roundabouts: It is important to use turn signals when entering and exiting roundabouts to indicate direction and exit intentions.

When parking or stopping: The use of turn signals is necessary when making stops or parking on public roads, thereby informing both other drivers and pedestrians travelling on the streets.

Avoiding fines for incorrect signal use starts with a thorough understanding of traffic laws, particularly at complex junctions like roundabouts where misuse is common in Spain.

Habitually using indicators for every manoeuvre, regardless of the presence of other vehicles or pedestrians, ensures clear intent and integrates signal use into driving habits, safeguarding against penalties.