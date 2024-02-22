Exhibiting local talent

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 14:21

Yurdana Ríos exhibition Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Casa de la Cultura of Fuengirola is hosting a painting exhibition ‘Maktub’ by Yurdana Ríos until March 31 with free admission.

“This is a new painting exhibition with an artist from Fuengirola, Yurdana Ríos who has spent her whole life dedicated to drawing every time she has a pencil and paper in front of her”, said Councillor Rodrigo Romero who opened the exhibition.

Yurdana Ríos, “draws in oils, she also draws in pencil; she likes realism, and above all she likes to characterise and draw characters. So we are going to be able to enjoy a new exhibition where once again we are betting on local talent” added Romero.

Born in Fuengirola, Yurdana Ríos is a lover of art in all its aspects. With a degree in Dramatic Art in Seville, she always takes advantage of any kind of paper to draw on. Her techniques are oil and pencil, although what she really enjoys most is drawing in pencil.

“I prefer a realistic drawing but without losing the unique essence that this technique provides. As art calls for art, I find inspiration in films, series, scenes and phrases that move me so much inside that I need to capture them.. I can’t explain very well why I paint what I paint. I just know that I couldn’t live without it,” said the artist.