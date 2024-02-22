By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 16:46

Feast from the earth: Vega Baja's gastronomic extravaganza returns. Image: La Galería de la Mirada / Facebook.

Starting on February 26, the second “Menjars de la Terra” (Foods of the Land) gastronomic week kicks off, following the success of its first event in Baix Vinalopó.

This time, the focus is on Vega Baja, known for its diverse cuisine that blends tradition with innovation.

Vega Baja’s food celebrates its Mediterranean roots, using fresh ingredients from both land and sea.

During this event, local and seasonal ingredients will be highlighted, showcasing the talent and creativity of the region’s chefs.

The opening day, hosted by La Galería de La Mirada restaurant in La Zenia, sets the tone for the week. Executive chef Miguel Ángel Montesinos praises the growing recognition of Alicante province in national gastronomy and applauds initiatives like “Menjars de la Terra” for boosting its reputation.

La Galería de La Mirada specialises in modern cuisine with traditional influences, featuring a menu that emphasises the region’s abundance of citrus and seafood.

Chef Montesinos is thankful to the Menjars de la Terra team for the chance to showcase Vega Baja’s culinary excellence, seeing it as an honour to promote local gastronomy.