Fitness Walk in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 9:56

Fitness walk in Costa Blanca Credit: Fitness Walk, Facebook

A Fitness Walk returns to Benidorm on March 17, in Playa de Levante, benefiting the health of the locals.

Fitness Walk is the special sport of walking, oriented on events organized by the local community to promote health and fitness.

This time, the walk will begin with a check-in at 9.30 am at Levante Beach, in front of the Cimbel Hotel.

The walkers will set off at 10 am, walking approximately five kilometres until 11.10 am.

With training stations led by professional trainers, Fitness Walk outstands in the Costa Blanca community, bringing special occasions to stay in shape, enjoy the local views and meet new people.

Music and dancing are guaranteed, with an offer of headphones purchased by card.

This training promotes highly positive impacts on health and well-being, with the benefits including improved self-esteem, reduction of stress and anxiety, weight control and a warranted night’s rest.

The path is suitable for people of all ages except children under eight years old, children in strollers, or people with pets.