Funeral Planning Advice

Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 13:36
It’s not a subject that any of us want to think about but it’s something that we will all need. If we don’t make our own arrangements, it will be left to our loved ones to cope on their own. Whilst dealing with grief, you don’t need to be second guessing what your loved one would have liked.
That is why Age Concern Marbella -San Pedro has asked an expert to give a talk on Friday March 1 at 11am at the San Pedro Social centre and explain the options that are available and how things work in Spain. Ruth Forder will be talking about wills and funeral arrangements. Ruth has been explaining about the Spanish funeral process and how it differs from your home country for 13 years.
She can help you navigate through the minefield of different insurances and funeral plans, which are available. She can also check that what you have in place is current, whilst also making sure there are enough funds to pay for the funeral.
The space in the Social Centre is limited, so please register for this informative talk on:centre@ageconcernmarbella.com so they can get a good idea of how many people will attend.
