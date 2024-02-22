Lux Mundi’s Cirque du Soleil trip

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 15:28

Cirque du Soleil excursion Image: Shutterstock/ Ben Houdijk

In a bid to foster unity and community spirit, the Ecumenical Centre Lux Mundi Torre del Mar announces an exciting outing to the mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil Alegria in Malaga on June 11. Open to all at €55 per person (€53 for Friends of Lux Mundi Torre del Mar), the event promises an unforgettable evening of awe-inspiring performances.

Join Lux Mundi Torre del Mar for an Unforgettable Evening

Convenient pick-ups are scheduled at Algarrobo (18.45), Caleta (18.50), and Torre del Mar (19.00), with a return journey departing Malaga at approximately 22.50. The initiative aims to bring people together to socialise, to create a feeling of togetherness and community, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to inclusivity and community enrichment. Don’t miss this chance to join hands and experience the magic under the big top! For more information contact luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

