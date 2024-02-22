Marbella’s Sarah Almagro wins the Andalucian Sports Medal

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 9:45

Sarah Almagro wins Photo: Facebook / Sarah Almagro

The Junta has awarded the Andalucian Medal for Sport 2024 to the Marbella parasurfer Sarah Almagro as ashining example of self-improvement.

The Junta de Andalucía has announced the awarding of the Andalucian medals in nine different categories.The awards will be presented on December 28 in Seville, coinciding with the celebration of Andalucia Day.

Sarah Almagro achieved an excellent hat-trick in 2023 as Spanish, European and World Champion in Adaptive Surfing. After winning silver and bronze in the previous two years, in November 2023 she finally became the best in the world and won a well-deserved title in the Prone 2 category at the ISA World Parasurfing Championships held in Huntington Beach, California.

The province of Málaga had winners in other categories: the group Danza Invisible (Arts) and the singer Pablo López (Promotion of Andalucia); in the Economy and Business category, the agri-food cooperative Dcoop and the builder José Luis Sánchez Domínguez will also receive the Medal of Andalucia.

With the addition to these four awards and the Marbella-born Sarah Almagro, the local and provincial flag is flying high.