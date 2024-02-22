Nerja’s free youth events unveiled

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 20:00
Youthful Creativity in Nerja
Image: Shutterstock/ Kaspars Grinvalds
NERJA’S Youth Council is thrilled to announce a lineup of free activities tailored for young residents during the upcoming Semana Blanca holiday. From February 26 to March 29, the Youth Information Centre will host specially crafted creative workshops.
Kicking off on February 26 is a Rap Creation workshop led by acclaimed rap artist Abraham Serrano. Participants will learn about songwriting, studio audio recording, and the production of a professional music video, running from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
On February 27, a TikTok workshop from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm will teach safe content creation, followed by an afternoon DJ-Urban Music Masterclass from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, guided by urban scene standout Neim Beats.
Tapping into aeromodelling, the February 29 workshop, hosted by the Andalucian Aerial Sports Federation, features building rubber band-powered airplanes and drone competitions from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
All Semana Blanca activities are free, and interested youth can register by calling the Youth Information Centre at 952526916/673227409 or emailing juventud@nerja.es.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.