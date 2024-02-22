Nerja’s free youth events unveiled

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 20:00

Youthful Creativity in Nerja Image: Shutterstock/ Kaspars Grinvalds

NERJA’S Youth Council is thrilled to announce a lineup of free activities tailored for young residents during the upcoming Semana Blanca holiday. From February 26 to March 29, the Youth Information Centre will host specially crafted creative workshops.

Rap Creation Workshop with Abraham Serrano

Kicking off on February 26 is a Rap Creation workshop led by acclaimed rap artist Abraham Serrano. Participants will learn about songwriting, studio audio recording, and the production of a professional music video, running from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

TikTok Mastery and DJ-Urban Music Class

On February 27, a TikTok workshop from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm will teach safe content creation, followed by an afternoon DJ-Urban Music Masterclass from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, guided by urban scene standout Neim Beats.

Aeromodelling Adventure on February 29

Tapping into aeromodelling, the February 29 workshop, hosted by the Andalucian Aerial Sports Federation, features building rubber band-powered airplanes and drone competitions from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

How to Register for the Workshops

All Semana Blanca activities are free, and interested youth can register by calling the Youth Information Centre at 952526916/673227409 or emailing juventud@nerja.es.

