Olivia’s new vision and new menu

By EWN • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 14:16

NEW TEAM: Paulo Ristori along with Gareth Jones.

AS Olivia’s, La Cala, prepares for a new season, it welcomes a new team.

Gareth (Gaz) Jones returns to Olivia’s as manager, and Paulo Ristori, originally from Venice, takes command of the kitchen with a culinary vision which will make Olivia’s stand out with its own unique style.

With two very demanding jobs, Gareth and Paolo have great plans to take Olivia’s forward by placing their own stamp on this stunning location. “We want to keep all of the great things which Olivia’s has become well-known for, “says Gareth, “but at the same time create new experiences for our clients.”

Paolo has worked in various parts of the world in his 25 years in the kitchen and explains, “I love traditional Mediterranean cuisine. It’s hard to beat, but I love the challenge of combining this with newer techniques. The key to good food is sourcing high quality, local produce.” When pushed by EWN, Paolo admits that his signature dish reflects his roots; Risotto with black ink, and a little something special on the top.

Gareth explains that managing a busy venue has its own challenges. “Everyone has to work together in harmony, but the client will always come first. My task is to find the highest quality staff to ensure that from the moment a client walks into Olivia’s their experience begins. Our aim is to please everyone and there is no compromise on this.”

Together, Gareth and Paolo want to create a new style which will be accompanied by a new menu. “We want to create the same great experience Olivia’s has become renowned for, with an excellent dinner, live music, and we are adding our own signature cocktails this season,” explains Gareth.

Paolo also tells of the new Saturday Brunch afternoon which will be available very soon. “It will be a different experience,” explains Paolo, “but we will make sure that no one leaves disappointed.”

The Sky Bar, located on the upper terrace will also open this year, especially for those who may like a special experience after dinner, or just stopping in for one of our cocktails. “They can sit relaxed, away from the busyness of the restaurant and watch the sun set from the beautiful setting of the Sky Bar. What can be better than relaxing with the fantastic Mediterranean views from the terrace?” asks Gareth.

Gareth has worked with owner Elliott Wright for over 15 years which shows the confidence placed in the new manager. Gareth admits that getting it all just right for the client will be his priority. “You have to have eagle eyes to make sure that nothing is overlooked: some heating on the chillier evenings, or a blanket, ensuring that orders are taken promptly and passed in an orderly manner to Paolo so that everything can be prepared with care and presented as a feast for the eyes, too,” says Gareth.

As from March 1, they will be open daily and there will be a host of special events planned and coming soon will be International Women’s day, Mother’s Day,

and Easter weekend.

Paolo stresses that the Saturday afternoon Brunch is going to be a key daytime event and the set menu is going to be in great demand.

“These are exciting times,” says Gareth. “We won’t be taking anything away from the Olivia’s which has always been a popular venue, but it will be even better.”

For your special event, whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or just a get-together with good friends in a stunning location, Olivia’s will ensure that you are taken care of and that you will leave with an unforgettable experience.

For more information visit their website: oliviaslacala.com.

And don’t leave things to chance. Make sure to reserve your experience making the team aware of any special requirements you might have, so that they can ensure everything is just as you want it. Olivia’s is committed to making every visit a lasting memory, and with Gareth and Paolo at the helm, you can be assured that you will not be disappointed. Make you reservation on 608 784 367 or email them on reservations@oliviaslacala.com.