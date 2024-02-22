Pétanque fever sweeps Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 9:48

Pétanque Cup Debut Success Image : Shutterstock/ BearFotos

THE first-ever Provincial Pétanque Cup organised by the Diputación de Málaga concluded with a festive gala at the Edgar Neville Auditorium. Vice President and Sports Deputy Juan Rosas presided over the event, which celebrated the achievements of over 1,200 participants from 24 towns, spread across 13 locations.

Announcement of Second Pétanque Cup Expansion

The success of the inaugural event prompted the announcement of a second Pétanque Cup starting on March 2, 2024, with the inclusion of five additional towns.

Pétanque Gala: Málaga’s Inclusive Sporting Win

Rosas commended the diverse appeal of the sport, attracting participants aged 17 to 88. The gala also acknowledged outstanding contributions, including recognition for the town with the highest participation (Alhaurín de la Torre) and the smallest town with the highest percentage of involvement (Canillas de Albaida). The Pétanque Cup exemplifies the power of sports to unite communities, with the upcoming cup set to be even more inclusive, targeting participants as young as 16.

