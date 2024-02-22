Prestigious Rada Nadal Foundation Award for Cudeca

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 17:23
Celebrating a prestigious milestone
Image: Fundación Rafa Nadal
IN a groundbreaking achievement, the ‘Unidad de Día Pediátrica CUDECA’ (CUDECA’s Paediatric Day Unit) project has been honoured with the Rada Nadal Foundation Award in Health and Well-being. This recognition celebrates the project’s commitment to providing non-medicalised care to children facing incurable diseases.
The Paediatric Day Unit, an initiative by CUDECA, stands out for its innovative approach to paediatric care, offering compassionate support to young patients and their families. The Rada Nadal Foundation’s acknowledgement underscores the significance of initiatives dedicated to enhancing the well-being of those dealing with challenging health conditions.
With gratitude, CUDECA extends heartfelt thanks to the Rada Nadal Foundation for championing initiatives like theirs that make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.