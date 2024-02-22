Prestigious Rada Nadal Foundation Award for Cudeca

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 17:23

Celebrating a prestigious milestone Image: Fundación Rafa Nadal

IN a groundbreaking achievement, the ‘Unidad de Día Pediátrica CUDECA’ (CUDECA’s Paediatric Day Unit) project has been honoured with the Rada Nadal Foundation Award in Health and Well-being. This recognition celebrates the project’s commitment to providing non-medicalised care to children facing incurable diseases.

Rada Nadal Foundation Honors CUDECA’s Paediatric Day Unit

The Paediatric Day Unit, an initiative by CUDECA, stands out for its innovative approach to paediatric care, offering compassionate support to young patients and their families. The Rada Nadal Foundation’s acknowledgement underscores the significance of initiatives dedicated to enhancing the well-being of those dealing with challenging health conditions.

Gratitude to Rada Nadal Foundation for Positive Impact

With gratitude, CUDECA extends heartfelt thanks to the Rada Nadal Foundation for championing initiatives like theirs that make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.

