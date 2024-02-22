Spot the leopard at Bioparc

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 12:17

Two leopards arrive at Fuengirola park Photo: Bioparc

A new pair of Sri Lankan leopards has arrived at Bioparc Fuengirola. Visitors to the animal park can now see Uda and Okanda, male and female leopards, both from French zoos.

To ensure a successful adaptation to what will be their new home, the team of keepers has set up a protocol to ensure acclimatisation and prevent them from suffering any kind of stress during the process.

Bioparc Fuengirola is home to more than 200 different species, many of them included in European conservation programmes for endangered species through which it is possible to preserve biodiversity. One of these is the Sri Lankan leopard, a subspecies endemic to the island that gives it its name and which is currently in danger of extinction.

Since the animal park began its efforts to protect this camouflage-savvy feline in 2001, it has been home to several pairs. The last of them consisted of Toñi, an elderly female who died of kidney disease in 2022, and Tissa. After saying goodbye to the male, who was transferred to Bratislava Zoo, Bioparc Fuengirola has welcomed a new young pair of Sri Lankan leopards that visitors can already see during their visit.

Also at Bioparc, a new edition of the ‘Jungle Adventurers’ camp is back for Semana Blanca when the youngexplorers can enjoy a jungle camp where they will get to know the park and also have the opportunity to get to collaborate with the workers in each of the departments.

The camp will take place on February 26, 27, 29 and March 1 from 9am to 3pm with lunch included and is aimed at children between 6 and 12 years old.