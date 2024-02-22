Trending:

Torre del Mar Cheese Market returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 11:47

Indulge your taste buds Image: Shutterstock/ symbiot

GET ready for a gastronomic extravaganza as the Torre del Mar Cheese Market returns with its much-anticipated 12th event! Nestled in the heart of Malaga, this market is a culinary haven for both locals and visitors alike. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 10, when Paseo Larios Torre del Mar transforms into a cheese lover’s paradise from 10:00 am onwards.

Cheese Lover’s Paradise on Paseo Larios Torre del Mar

Boasting a diverse array of artisanal cheeses, this market is set to captivate taste buds of all ages. From exquisite blends to unique varieties, the Torre del Mar Cheese Market promises a delightful experience for everyone. Whether you’re a connoisseur or just looking for a family-friendly outing, this event is not to be missed. Join in the festivities and savour the flavours that make this market a standout celebration in the culinary calendar.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

