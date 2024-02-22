Viagra-selling priest could face stiff penalties

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 10:12

Image of Viagra pills. Credit: Sean Nel/Shutterstock.com

A town has been left shocked following the news that one of its residents, a priest no less, has been embroiled in a drug scandal.

A priest from Don Benito, Badajoz, and his romantic partner were apprehended in a sting operation which targeted the illegal sale of Viagra and other strong aphrodisiacs.

On Monday, February 19, after concluding months of surveillance, the Guardia Civil detained the duo, unveiling a scandal involving illegal substances and a breach of trust.

The investigation revealed a pattern of customers seeking banned substances at the priest’s home, leading to charges of trafficking health-hazardous substances illegally.

Surprising discoveries

The operation took place in the shared residence of the priest, a figure of considerable repute within the San Sebastian parish and among the over 37,000 residents of Don Benito.

During the meticulous search of their residence, agents discovered not just the erectile dysfunction medication but also two kilograms of mephedrone—a potent amphetamine-like drug gaining notoriety in nightlife circles.

The operation also yielded €3,300 in cash, precision scales, and electronic devices set for forensic analysis, hinting at a well-organised operation that extended beyond the duo.

Reportedly, the priest is popular with parishioners for a unique approach to his clerical duties. However, he now finds himself under scrutiny.

After a four-hour court testimony, he was released with conditions to report fortnightly, while his partner faces pre-trial detention without bail.

Despite the gravity of the charges, the priest remains defiant, asserting his innocence and has even predicted to be completely exonerated.

Community and ecclesiastical response

The Bishopric of Plasencia expressed deep regret over the incident, underscoring the ‘pain, suffering, and scandal’ it has caused. They’ve pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, emphasising respect and prudence towards all involved.

The local community, taken aback by the allegations against a figure ‘very loved’ in the neighbourhood, finds the church’s doors closed, a poignant symbol of the turmoil behind them.