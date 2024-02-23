By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:30

Photo, Ennio Morricone: Flickr CC / Roberto Serra

Auditorio Municipal Príncipe de Asturias de Torremolinos is the setting for a tribute concert to Ennio Morricone and 100 years of cinema on Friday April 5.

Experience the most famous soundtracks of all time, from ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Gone with the Wind’ by the Royal Film Concert Orchestra.

Ennio Morricone was an Italian composer and conductor known for scoring over five hundred films and television series. He received an honorary Oscar in 2006 and won the Oscar for Best Score in 2016 for the film ‘The Hateful Eight’. In 2020, he was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, shared with fellow composer John Williams.

The programme features classic film soundtracks including: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Cinema Paradiso, The Mission, The Lord of the Rings, Lawrence of Arabia, Ben-Hur and many more.

Tickets start at €38 from the website: fundacionexcelentia.org