A summer of Jazz

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 11:41

Photo: Kurt Rosenwinkel

The Sohail Jazz Festival returns to Marenostrum Fuengirola with Kurt Rosenwinkel and Telmary on July 4 and 5 and tickets are already on sale now at marenostrumfuengirola.com.

This was announced by the councillor responsible Rodrigo Romero, who said that, “Every year we receive a large number of artists and musical styles to offer attendees a variety worthy of excellence. This summer 2024, the stage at Sohail Castle will see two great international artists: Kurt Rosenwinkel with his new show ‘The Next Step Reunion’, on July 4; and Telmary with Habanasana for July 5″.

The American composer, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader and producer Kurt Rosenwinkel has more than thirty years of experience in composing and performing and will visit Marenostrum Fuengirola for the first time with his voice and guitar. The artist is considered among the best guitarists in the world.

On July 5, the leading street poet at the forefront of hip-hop and urban music in Cuba and the fresh and vibrant sound of the Habanasana collective will share the Fundación Unicaja stage. A unique performance that fuses traditional Cuban rhythms with the dynamism of contemporary hip-hop.