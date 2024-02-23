Alicante drive-in cinema fun

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 16:38

AutoCine El Sur near Alicante is a drive-in movie theatre, which shows films in English as well as Spanish. At this time of year, you can watch from the comfort of your car, but you can also choose to put up chairs outside in better weather.

Tickets are currently available for several films, shown as double bills. You can stay for one or both films. The choice is yours and the price is the same. You can bring dinner or snacks too, but here’s also a snack bar on site serving drinks, popcorn, chicken nuggets and wings, sandwiches and hamburgers.

Films currently showing include one of Marvel publishing’s heroines. Starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a medic in New York who develops the power to see the future, “Madame Webb”, tells the standalone story of Cassandra and three young women she connects with who are bound for powerful destinies.

Also coming to the big screen soon is Bob Marley biography “One Love”.

For more details and to see films in English, check the website below and choose “original version”.