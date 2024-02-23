Alicante reconciles with citrus farmers

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 23 Feb 2024 • 8:36
Beekeeping farm with flowers
Credit: Papa Piper, Flickr
Alicante Council agreed to reconcile with the interests of citrus farmers and beekeepers.
On February 21, The Council approved, at the request of the Department of Agriculture, Brances and Fisheries, the measures to reduce the pollution in citrus production, limiting cross-pollination to the maximum.
The agreement foresees the obligation of all beeking operations to comply with the health programme established by the Zoosanitary Plan for 2024 and ensures that all beekeeping locations will be equipped with water points to meet the biological needs of the insects.
Cross-pollination increases the presence of seeds in the fruits, so the farmers will have to implement new production strategies.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, had forecast that Spain would produce 5.754 million tons of citrus during the 2023/2024 campaign. Being such a large producer of citrus products, the Council had agreed that it was a priority to make changes.
The beekeepers and citrus farmers will have a week from February 21, to withdraw their hives from the polluted citrus areas.
As the citrus flowering season came earlier this year due to increased temperature, the beehives produced from February 26 until May 31, will have to be located at least four kilometres away from the plantations.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
