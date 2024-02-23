Axarquía green path along former railway line

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 17:18

: Unlocking Axarquia’s Past for a Greener Future Image: Añoranza Ferroviaria e Industrial de Málaga

THE Andalucian Government has commissioned the Spanish Railways Foundation to conduct a feasibility study for the Green Path of La Axarquía, along the former Vélez-Málaga – Ventas de Zafarraya railway line, affectionately known as ‘El tren de La Cochinita’ (The Piglet’s Train). The old route, which connected Vélez-Málaga with Ventas de Zafarraya from 1922 to 1959, hopes to become the first green path in the province of Málaga.

Andalucian Government’s Vision: La Axarquía Green Path Project

The Foundation will compile a viability report based on the acquired data, outlining the potential for the La Axarquía Green Path. The current trail is popular among hikers and cyclists, stretching from the La Viñuela reservoir to the Llano de Zafarraya orchard. The proposed 20-kilometre route will pass through the towns of La Viñuela, Periana, and Alcaucín, concluding in the hamlet of Alhama de Granada.

Navigating the Challenge: Addressing Local Mobility Issues

The main challenge lies in its current use for local mobility, the Foundation’s Engineering Department is conducting the study, aiming to propose alternative solutions for local traffic. The land on which the future green path would be established is publicly owned. The anticipated completion time for this study is around four months.

