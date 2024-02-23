Trending:

Axarquía green path along former railway line

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 17:18

: Unlocking Axarquia’s Past for a Greener Future Image: Añoranza Ferroviaria e Industrial de Málaga

THE Andalucian Government has commissioned the Spanish Railways Foundation to conduct a feasibility study for the Green Path of La Axarquía, along the former Vélez-Málaga – Ventas de Zafarraya railway line, affectionately known as ‘El tren de La Cochinita’ (The Piglet’s Train). The old route, which connected Vélez-Málaga with Ventas de Zafarraya from 1922 to 1959, hopes to become the first green path in the province of Málaga.

Andalucian Government’s Vision: La Axarquía Green Path Project

The Foundation will compile a viability report based on the acquired data, outlining the potential for the La Axarquía Green Path. The current trail is popular among hikers and cyclists, stretching from the La Viñuela reservoir to the Llano de Zafarraya orchard. The proposed 20-kilometre route will pass through the towns of La Viñuela, Periana, and Alcaucín, concluding in the hamlet of Alhama de Granada.

Navigating the Challenge: Addressing Local Mobility Issues

The main challenge lies in its current use for local mobility, the Foundation’s Engineering Department is conducting the study, aiming to propose alternative solutions for local traffic. The land on which the future green path would be established is publicly owned.  The anticipated completion time for this study is around four months.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading